#HabitualHaiku Round-up: December Edition

By James W. Gaynor

 

#HabitualHaiku for a Digital Age

I start my writing day by creating a haiku based on the content of both a sentence and the title of the article in which it appears in the New York Times —  giving the classic syllabic pattern of 5 / 7 / 5 a slant tailored to my secular careers as a journalist, corporate communications dude, and poet.

And possibly indulging in my fantasy of being a stand-up comic.

Poetry.  Who knew?

Marijuana for Christmas_ Elderly Couple Arrested With 60 Pounds for Gifts

 

Box of Horse Manure Is Left for Steve Mnuchin

 

How to Clean Up Your Holiday Messes

 

At Bethlehem Trump rally, Congress and liberals remain the problem

 

Putin Confirms He Is Running for President

 

Matt Damon Draws Rebukes for Comments on the #MeToo Movement (1)

 

Supreme Court seems divided in case of baker who refused to create a wedding cake for a same-sex couple

 

Science has determined which pet is smarter, cats or dogs

 

Allow Your Partner to Keep Some Secrets

 

Ancient Penguins Were Giant Waddling Predators (1)

 

An ‘It_ Flower for a Feminist Moment

 

Can Smiling While Exercising Improve Performance_

 

Buy Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice in 61 Haikus (1,037 Syllables) here!

 

james-gaynor-book-jacket-author-photo-by-justin

James W. Gaynor, author of Everything Becomes a Poem (Nemeton Press), is a poet, artist, editor, and writer. A graduate of Kenyon College, he lived for years in Paris, where he taught a course on Emily Dickinson at the University of Paris, studied the development of the psychological novel in 17th century France, and worked as a translator.

After returning to New York, Gaynor worked as an editor at Grosset & Dunlap, Cuisine magazine, Scriptwriter News and Forbes Publications. His articles, book reviews, poems and essays have appeared in The New York Observer, OTVmagazine.com, The Gay and Lesbian Review Worldwide, and Peeking Cat Poetry Magazine.

 As #HaikuJim, Gaynor publishes a daily haiku drawn from current newspaper headlines and is the creator of Can You Haiku? — a corporate communications workshop based on using 17th-Century Japanese poetry techniques to improve effective use of today’s digital platforms. Gaynor recently retired as the Global Verbal Identity Leader for Ernst & Young LLP.

A silver medalist in the 1994 Gay Games (Racewalking), Gaynor’s found-object sculpture has been exhibited internationally. He is a member of the Advisory Board of New York’s The Creative Center at University Settlement, a nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing the creative arts to people with cancer and chronic illnesses.

Gaynor lives in New York City with his canine companion, Emily Dickinson Gaynor, and the cat who oversees their entwined lives, Gerard Manley Hopkins Gaynor.

