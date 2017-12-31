11 Non-Traditional Films to Add To Your Holiday Watch-list

It’s that very special time of year where families gather together and celebrate with too much food and too many presents!

Okay, so maybe Christmas has come and gone but that doesn’t mean the Christmas-themed films need to be locked away. As we slide on into the New Year and hope for a good ol’ fashioned impeachment to remove a certain Pumpkin King wannabe from a certain highest office in the land of the free, there’s no reason we can’t all enjoy some non-Santa Christmas films.

A lotta y’all have seen wintry mix movies like How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Frosty the Snowman, but there are a buttload more that you should include as the Holiday Season fades into our collective memory… and I’m not talking about The Santa Clause (watch it) or A Christmas Story (meh).

There are other films for the season that don’t fall into the normal genres. Action, adventure, fantasy and, (most importantly), horror, have all given us great movies to unwrap our presents with. Not all of this list are everybody’s idea of family friendly (and for those who cover their kids’ eyes during the scary parts, I pity your children) so not all y’all will be running to the video store (do those still exist?) to rent these bad boys. For those of you who do, you’re in for a fun, exciting and sometimes scary movie marathon:

NON-TRADITIONAL FILMS TO END THE HOLIDAY WITH

Bruce Willis (John McClane)

If you don’t understand why Die Hard is required Christmastime viewing, you’ve missed out on one of the best kill-the-terrorists films ever freaking made. Bruce Willis, the most grizzled looking action hero in history, is the one man defense standing between the big boom and a Happy New Year.

The giant Christmas tree, Ice Princess and valuable lesson in the deadliness of mistletoe featured in Tim Burton’s twisted Bat-sequel, as well as the Dark Knight’s best outing (don’t @ me), is a beautifully dark holiday tale about the rise and fall of Gotham’s very own Santa Claus.

More than one person has side-eyed me over this one, but when the first scene after the opening credits has snow and Tony Bennett’s Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas? To the naysayer I say, “come at me, bro!” Or just sit back and enjoy the best Jurassic movie since the Alan, Ellie and Ian first ran for their lives from nature’s ultimate predators.

A winter wonderland with a Santa Clause cameo makes this film based on C. S. Lewis’ timeless classic just as much Christmas as Miracle of 34th Street. A heartwarming story about the battle between good (Lion-Jesus) and evil (The White Witch) is perfect for some popcorn-chomping family entertainment.

Who doesn’t love adorable little Gizmo? Every kid – and every grown folk who was a kid – wants their own fuzzy li’l buddy. Just don’t feed him after midnight OR let him get wet (which makes me wonder how the hell you clean the bugger) unless you want to spend your Christmas trying not to end up face-to-face with Stripe and his band of trouble-making cohorts. Another one totes safe for the little ‘uns.

Can you tell I’m a Tim Burton fanboy? Well, you should be too, ‘cause besides his brilliant Batman films and the must-watch-at-this-time-of-year The Nightmare Before Christmas, Edward Scissorhands should also have some playtime on your television. A most unusual romance, it’s both sweet and funny and twisted and tear-jerking till the end.

Not all Christmas films (even ones with fat men in red suits) are meant to give us the warm tinglies; some are design to scare us witless and what follows are the films you pop in if you’re in the mood for the naughtier side of Santa’s list.

SOME FILMS TO ADD SOME HO-HO-HORROR TO YOU HOLIDAYS

After an obscene phone call, a sorority house finds itself targeted by a mad man hiding in the house. Whether you opt for the 1974 original with Margot Kidder or the 2006 remake (my preferred version) you’re in for a bloody and campy treat.

Santa, the evil son of Satan and a Virgin, made a bet with an angel and lost, so was forced to give presents and make kids happy for 1000 years. At the end of the millennium, he can finally spread fear, dread and pain again and he can’t wait to let the blood flow. WWE’s Goldberg’s evil Santa is a deranged psychopath and a joy to watch as he uses creative and violent ways to take out everyone he sees and chase down Douglas Smith (Ben, Big Love) and Emilie de Ravin (Belle, Once Upon a Time).

Years after witnessing his parents’ murders, Bill Chapman goes on a deadly rampage dressed as the safest of all icons, Santa Claus. In no way an awesome movie, it is still good for some fun Christmas violence. There are numerous sequels you might check out, though the fourth and fifth parts have no relation to the ridiculous original.

Who knew a child could be so bloodthirsty? Levi Miller (Peter, Pan) is a devious boy willing to kill to get his babysitter to like (as in like-like) him. Disturbing and creepy, You Better Watch Out will make you weary of those whom society assumes to be innocents. I freaking love this movie.

Max (Emjay Anthony) loses his Christmas spirit and gains a murderous demon! Krampus, inspired by tales of the mythic anti-Santa, takes out poor Max’s family one by one in order to teach the world a lesson about the importance of belief. And also because he enjoys sucking souls into Hell.

Now that we’re all stuffed with ham, pie and (more than a few of you) more booze than the neighborhood bar, sit back and relax with these Christmas treats.

And if you have any holiday-flavored films you think we all should watch, let me know in the comments below. I hope y’all had an incredible holiday and will have an equally awesome New Year!