Song of the Self and Asides

By Matthew Harrison

Song of the Self

I come into being

in a flurry of attention

afterwards

gradually

learning to

look after

myself and

find my own

way in life

coasting

the middle

years even

enjoying

quite a bit

of it and

accumulating

some wealth

and experience

and offspring

along the way

without too

much effort

and thinking

that perhaps

it will go

on and on

like this for

quite a while

when in another sudden

flurry of attention I end

Asides

It is the chance remarks –

Unthinking, casual, spontaneous –

That are most revealing

Of the speaker and his time:

Remarks made in the confidence

That they will be understood,

And will connect the reader

With the unfamiliar –

Sir Philip Sidney explaining how

We laugh at a cripple;

Caesar on how the Gauls

Torture the widow of the prematurely deceased,

As we would his slave;

Winston Churchill’s

If the British Empire should last a thousand years;

Conrad’s Captain McWhirr

Who would not take the ship out of its way

To make a group of Chinamen comfortable.

These remarks

Resting on assumptions assumed to be shared

No longer reassure

But, rather, provoke disquiet,

Queasiness, or outright revulsion,

And date the work

In our eyes.

Yet the wheel of fortune and fashion

Which we call progress

Turns and continues to turn,

And today’s remarks

About equality, hate speech, LGBT relationships,

And other cherished values

Of the early twenty-first century

May soon seem as antiquated

Everywhere

As they already do

Under the forty-fifth President

Of the United States.

Matthew Harrison lives in Hong Kong, and whether because of that or some other reason entirely his writing has veered from to literary to science fiction and he is currently writing poetry. He has published pieces in all of these genres. Matthew is married with two children but no pets as there is no space for these.

www.matthewharrison.hk